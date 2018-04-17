Landlord offering 'sex for rent' arrangement with women says he is not breaking the law - The Independent — Nigeria Today

Landlord offering ‘sex for rent’ arrangement with women says he is not breaking the law – The Independent
|
The Independent
|
Landlord offering 'sex for rent' arrangement with women says he is not breaking the law
The Independent
A landlord who offers free accommodation in return for sex has insisted he is not doing anything illegal. The man, whose identity was concealed, said he did not see anything wrong with a “friends with benefits” arrangement with his tenants as long as …
Man who offers rent for sex defends action
Landlord who offers 'sex for rent' insists he's not breaking the law and he's 'not a pervert'
This Morning challenges landlord offering free accommodation for sex
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!