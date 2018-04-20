 Landmine kills two soldiers in Cameroon - The Punch — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Landmine kills two soldiers in Cameroon – The Punch

Posted on Apr 20, 2018 in World | 0 comments


The Punch

Landmine kills two soldiers in Cameroon
The Punch
Two Cameroonian soldiers died and four were seriously injured on Friday after a mine exploded in an anglophone region hit by violence between separatists and the government. “A Cameroonian army vehicle went over a mine” in Eyumedjock, a town in an
On Cameroon, Inner City Press Asked State Dep't, Now US Reports on Net Cut, Death Count Higher Than UNInner City Press
US wants to be honest broker in Cameroon crisisJournalducameroun.com – English – (press release)

all 4 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.