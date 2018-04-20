Landmine kills two soldiers in Cameroon - The Punch — Nigeria Today

Landmine kills two soldiers in Cameroon – The Punch
Landmine kills two soldiers in Cameroon
Two Cameroonian soldiers died and four were seriously injured on Friday after a mine exploded in an anglophone region hit by violence between separatists and the government. “A Cameroonian army vehicle went over a mine” in Eyumedjock, a town in an …
