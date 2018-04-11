Landslide Rocks Japan,6 Missing — Nigeria Today

Landslide Rocks Japan,6 Missing
Six people remain unaccounted for after a landslide buried three houses on Wednesday in Oita Prefecture, southwestern Japan, local officials said. According to police and government officials in the city of Nakatsu, three houses in the town of Yabakei were engulfed by a landslide after a mountain slope collapsed at around 3:50 a.m. local time. […]
