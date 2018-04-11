 Landslide Rocks Japan,6 Missing — Nigeria Today
Landslide Rocks Japan,6 Missing

Posted on Apr 11, 2018 in World | 0 comments

Six people remain unaccounted for after a landslide buried three houses on Wednesday in Oita Prefecture, southwestern Japan, local officials said. According to police and government officials in the city of Nakatsu, three houses in the town of Yabakei were engulfed by a landslide after a mountain slope collapsed at around 3:50 a.m. local time. […]

