Lanre Gentry Stylishly Shades Estranged Wife - P.M. News — Nigeria Today

 Lanre Gentry Stylishly Shades Estranged Wife
Lanre Gentry Stylishly Shades Estranged Wife – P.M. News

Lanre Gentry Stylishly Shades Estranged Wife
Estranged husband of actress Mercy Aigbe has called the mother of 2 a prostitute, while congratulating newly wedded Gabriel Afolayan and his wife. Although the post has now been edited after he obviously got backlashes, spilt milk cannot be gathered
