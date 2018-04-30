LAP fails to deliver the expected outcomes - Bawumia - Ghana News Agency — Nigeria Today

LAP fails to deliver the expected outcomes – Bawumia – Ghana News Agency
|
Ghana News Agency
|
LAP fails to deliver the expected outcomes – Bawumia
Ghana News Agency
Accra, April 30, GNA – Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has called for public/private partnership to radically transform the country's land administration system to bring efficiency. The reliance on the manual way of doing things, associated with …
Gov't Welcomes Private Sector Participation In Land Admin Reforms – Bawumia
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!