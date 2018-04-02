LAPO screens 298,663 persons for cancer ailments nationwide — Nigeria Today

LAPO screens 298,663 persons for cancer ailments nationwide

A non-governmental organisation, Lift Above Poverty Organizations (LAPO) has screened 298,663 people for cancer ailments under its LAPO Community Campaign for Cancer Control (LAPO-C4) in Nigeria.

Executive Director of LAPO, Sabina Idowu-Osehobo, who disclosed this, saying the project was aimed at mitigating the health and socio-economic implications of cancer, advised women to ascertain their health status regularly as breast and cervical cancer poses a serious threat to their lives.

“In addition, 35,716 persons have benefitted from information, enlightenment and education materials during the period of the campaign,” she said, adding that the LAPO-C4 is being implemented in Lagos, Imo, Abuja, Rivers and Edo states.

According to her, the campaign entails awareness creation, screening and referral services with the purpose of achieving prevention and early detection.

Also, the organization has improved the reproductive, maternal and child health of 49,481 community members across the country with provision of health services in February with over 43,889 persons screened for various ailments including HIV, malaria, blood pressure, blood sugar and hepatitis.

Health Manager, Ayobami Honestus Obadiora, who restated LAPO’s commitment to improving community access to health services, said good health is key to poverty alleviation efforts.

He said the organization encourages early detection and management of health conditions, stressing that routine screening and health awareness by the organization has contributed significantly to a reduction in drug abuse among beneficiaries.

