LASEMA Is Holding An Accident Drill On Third Mainland Bridge (Photos/Video) — Nigeria Today

LASEMA Is Holding An Accident Drill On Third Mainland Bridge (Photos/Video)

According to reports, multiple cars were burnt in an accident that occurred this morning, at the Third mainland bridge in lagos state. The LASEMA Response Unit and other emergency responding agencies are currently there to conducts an accident scene simulation. Watch The Video Below: See Photos From The Scene Below..

The post LASEMA Is Holding An Accident Drill On Third Mainland Bridge (Photos/Video) appeared first on Ngyab.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

