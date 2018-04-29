 LASEMA Is Holding An Accident Drill On Third Mainland Bridge (Photos/Video) — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

LASEMA Is Holding An Accident Drill On Third Mainland Bridge (Photos/Video)

Posted on Apr 29, 2018 in News | 0 comments

According to reports, multiple cars were burnt in an accident that occurred this morning, at the Third mainland bridge in lagos state. The LASEMA Response Unit and other emergency responding agencies are currently there to conducts an accident scene simulation. Watch The Video Below: See Photos From The Scene Below..

The post LASEMA Is Holding An Accident Drill On Third Mainland Bridge (Photos/Video) appeared first on Ngyab.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.