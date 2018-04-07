LASG commences construction of trailer park — Nigeria Today

LASG commences construction of trailer park

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

As part of measures to end persistent traffic gridlock along Ijora, Apapa-Oshodi Expressway, Lagos State Government has approved the construction of 2,800 capacity trailer parks within the axis.

According to the state government, the trailer park located within Ijora axis, aimed at decongesting trucks on the ever busy Oshodi-Apapa Expressway, and Ijora axis and thereby ensure seamless traffic movement.

The State Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal, who was also the chairman, Joint Taskforce on Apapa gridlock, stated that the project would be completed soon to end the pain experienced by motorists.

Briefing newsmen Edgal said, “The Governor of Lagos State, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode, in collaboration with stakeholders has identified a location known as the White Sand in Ijora axis and we have done an assessment of the place with my colleagues in other agencies and all shanties there have been destroyed.

“Now, the State Government has given out the contract to a firm and they are now clearing up the place. It has the capacity to take over 2,800 trucks and tankers at the same time.

“Work is ongoing there at a very fast pace and I can assure Lagosians that very soon, the place will be completed and we intend to move all trucks, tankers to that location and as soon as that is done, we would have permanently taken care of these trucks and tankers.”

