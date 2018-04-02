 Lassa fever: Abia govt confirms outbreak — Nigeria Today
Lassa fever: Abia govt confirms outbreak

Posted on Apr 2, 2018 in Health | 0 comments

The Abia State government says it is aware of the reported outbreak of Lassa Fever at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Umuahia. John Okiyi Kalu, Commissioner for Information, in a statement on Monday, said the state Ministry of health was working with the authorities of FMC to ensure full containment of the disease and prophylactic […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria.

