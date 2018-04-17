Lassa fever: Doctors without Borders task FG on continuous vigilance — Nigeria Today

Lassa fever: Doctors without Borders task FG on continuous vigilance
An emergency team from
Medecins Sans Frontiers/
Doctors without Borders,
MSF, has called on
Nigerian government to be
continuously vigilant on the
outbreak of Lassa fever in
the country. In a press release made
available to Nigerian Pilot,
the medical humanitarian
organisation cautioned the
federal government on the
need to remain vigilant,
despite the recent decrease in
the number of cases recorded.
“Although the number of
cases has reduced in the past
few weeks, we still need to
be vigilant to protect patients
and health workers against
Lassa fever.
“The disease can first appear
with very mild symptoms,
but if people are worried that
they may be infected, they
must go to their nearest health
centre,” the MSF emergency
coordinator, Claire Lansard
said.
The team further lamented
that health workers have also
been affected by the outbreaks,
with deaths of doctors, nurses
and healthcare assistants who
have become infected while
treating patients who were not
aware they had the disease, or
by working without adequate
protective equipment such as
gowns, gloves and masks.
The team said it was also
providing training and
equipment to staff working
in the Virology Centre and
to those working at the entry
points of the hospital where
they could come into contact
with patients who might come
to the hospital for treatment
without knowing that they
have Lassa.
