Last-gasp Ronaldo penalty takes Real into Champions League semis — Nigeria Today

Last-gasp Ronaldo penalty takes Real into Champions League semis

Posted on Apr 11, 2018

Real Madrid's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo scores a penalty during the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg football match between Real Madrid CF and Juventus FC at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on April 11, 2018. JAVIER SORIANO / AFP

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a 97th-minute penalty to take Real Madrid through to the semi-finals of the Champions League on Wednesday, denying Juventus after a remarkable comeback by the Italian side.

Ronaldo smashed home the decisive spot-kick at the death, after a furious Gianluigi Buffon was sent off for protesting the penalty award, as Real lost the quarter-final second leg 3-1 but won the tie 4-3 on aggregate.

The tie had been heading for extra time as Mario Mandzukic’s first-half brace and a Blaise Matuidi goal put Juve 3-0 up on the night, levelling the tie after Madrid’s 3-0 victory in Italy last week.

