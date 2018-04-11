Last-gasp Ronaldo penalty takes Real into Champions League semis — Nigeria Today

Last-gasp Ronaldo penalty takes Real into Champions League semis

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a 97th-minute penalty to take Real Madrid through to the semi-finals of the Champions League on Wednesday, denying Juventus after a remarkable comeback by the Italian side.

Ronaldo smashed home the decisive spot-kick at the death, after a furious Gianluigi Buffon was sent off for protesting the penalty award, as Real lost the quarter-final second leg 3-1 but won the tie 4-3 on aggregate.

The tie had been heading for extra time as Mario Mandzukic’s first-half brace and a Blaise Matuidi goal put Juve 3-0 up on the night, levelling the tie after Madrid’s 3-0 victory in Italy last week.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

