Last moment of slain priests — Nigeria Today

Last moment of slain priests
More revelations have emerged
concerning the death of two Benue
catholic priests allegedly killed by
rampaging Fulani herdsmen.
Rev. Fathers Joseph Gor and
Felix Tyolaha were killed on
Tuesday, April 24, in a commando
style by suspected armed
herdsmen.
Their death alongside 17 other
worshippers shook Benue state to
its foundation.
They were killed at St. Ignatius
Catholic Church, Quasi Parish,
Ukpor- Mbalom in Gwer East
Local Government Area of Benue
State, during a morning mass.
The killers also burnt down over
100 houses and sacked the entire
community.
Benue people and the state’s
catholic community have been
thrown into mourning, according
to Director of Communications,
Catholic Diocese of Makurdi, Rev.
Father Moses Iorapuu.
He alleged that there was a goal
by the group which he tagged
“jihadists” to conquer Benue and
Tiv people who have resisted their
aggression towards the middle
belt and then eastern region since
1804.
Also in an exclusive interview
with this paper, Benue Governor,
Samuel Ortom has reiterated the
Benue people’s stand to resist the
Jihadist and sounded a note of
warning that they were not weak
to fight back but only law abiding.
While the unprovoked
killing of the clergy remained
condemnable, and the catholic
community nationwide thrown
into monumental mourning, tales
of the last wish of the slain priests,
assignments and a premonition of
death has been further revealed.
According to Rev. Fr. Ortese
Jude Ortese, CSSP, Chancellor,
Catholic Diocese of Makurdi,
Benue State, who spoke to this
paper on the manner the priests
and worshippers were killed
as well as the burial plans, he
noted that even though he was
not curious that the assailants
were aware that there was a mass
going on there at the particular
point in time which ordinarily
they shouldn’t have known, the
manner of attack is surprising.
He stated that even the church
never expected that the gunmen
would go to the level of attacking
people in the church.
Fr Ortese revealed that one
of the priests, Fr. Joseph Gor,
once wrote somewhere on the
social media page, sometimes
in January, towards, the end of
January, early February or so,
“that he’s afraid, that there are
Fulani herdsmen all over him
and he’s scared.”
“They have refused to leave,
that they are very hostile. And
that we have nothing to defend
ourselves” Late Gor was quoted
saying.
The chancellor explained
further that that was what the
Reverend Young man wrote on
his wall, for him just to meet
what was waiting ahead of him.
Fr. Ortese however, lamented
that it was really unfortunate that
this has come to happen.
He disclosed that after a
meeting of the highest decision
body of the diocese in the
absence of the bishop that a mass
burial has been fixed for 22nd of
May 2018.
“We intend to have them
buried together, the priests
and the lay faithful who were
killed together as a testimony of
eternal communion,” the catholic
chancellor said, adding that they
were sharing in the communion
when they were killed. So we
also want to see them in the same
common around the table in
heaven.
The CSSP chancellor further
stated that burial would take
place at the pilgrimage centre
of the diocese at Sesugh Maria,
pilgrimage centre at Ayati.
On how the two priests met their
end, he said, Yes, Fr Felix Tyolaha,
was at mass when he was killed,
just about finishing mass when he
was killed. Father Joseph Gor was
actually sent by the bishop to go
to Ondo for agricultural training;
he just came home for a break.
“So, he had a funeral mass that
morning. Instead of leaving a day
before, he said I will stay behind
and attend this burial and after
this burial I will go. And the
other person was there to cover
him, to cover him to say the
morning mass, he was preparing
to go and say the morning mass
before both of them were shot
dead.
According to the church
authority “The attackers were
about 30 in number and the target
was the priests and of course the
venue of a burial ceremony that
was to take place that morning.
As at the last count, we were
able to recover 16 dead bodies
including the two priests that
were killed,” the communications
director of the dioceses said.
