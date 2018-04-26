Last Piece of the Puzzle: Pompeo Completes Trump's New Foreign Policy Team - Wall Street Journal — Nigeria Today

Last Piece of the Puzzle: Pompeo Completes Trump’s New Foreign Policy Team – Wall Street Journal
|
Wall Street Journal
|
Last Piece of the Puzzle: Pompeo Completes Trump's New Foreign Policy Team
Wall Street Journal
WASHINGTON—The confirmation of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday installed the final piece of President Donald Trump's revamped foreign policy team, transforming his inner circle from a disparate group of strangers to a band of Washington …
Pompeo sworn in as secretary of state, dashes off to Europe
Pompeo sworn in as US secretary of state; heads to Europe, Middle East
US Senate confirms Mike Pompeo as Trump's next secretary of state
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!