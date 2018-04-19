LASU Ends Part-Time Programs, Introduces Distant Learning — Nigeria Today

LASU Ends Part-Time Programs, Introduces Distant Learning

Lagos State University has announced the closure of all its part-times programs after graduating most of the students in its external systems. The Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof Olanrewaju Adigun Fagbohun during an interactive session at the university premises with journalists said LASU has ended its external systems programs adding that all the buildings used as campuses have been …

The post LASU Ends Part-Time Programs, Introduces Distant Learning appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

