 LASU introduces international students’ identity card — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

LASU introduces international students’ identity card

Posted on Apr 26, 2018 in Education, News | 0 comments

Lagos State University (LASU) says it has introduced an International Student Identity Card (ISIC) to serve as a valid proof of identification for its students worldwide. According to LASU’s official bulletin obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), registration for the ISIC commenced on Monday and will end on April 30. The bulletin said […]

The post LASU introduces international students’ identity card appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.