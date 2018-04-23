LASU VC, 63 top lawyers shortlisted for SAN rank - Daily Trust — Nigeria Today

LASU VC, 63 top lawyers shortlisted for SAN rank – Daily Trust
LASU VC, 63 top lawyers shortlisted for SAN rank
Daily Trust
The Chief Registrar (CR) of Supreme Court and Secretary, Legal Practitioners' Privileges Committee (LPPC) Hadizatu Mustapha has announced that 64 candidates have been shortlisted for the 2018 rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN). The LPPC said …
LASU VC, Olanipeku's son, 62 others listed for SAN
