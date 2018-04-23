LASU VC, Olanipeku’s son, 62 others listed for SAN — Nigeria Today

LASU VC, Olanipeku’s son, 62 others listed for SAN

SIXTY-four lawyers have been shortlisted for the award of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) rank for 2018.

There are 55 names on the advocate category and nine were nominated on the academic category.

Lagos State University (LASU) Vice-Chancellor Prof. Lanre Fagbohun, Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) General Secretary Aare Isiaka Olagunju, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa and Olabode Olanipekun, son of former Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) President Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN), are some of the prominent names.

A statement by Chief Registrar of Supreme Court/Secretary, Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC), Hadizatu Mustapha, said the candidates were successful after the first and second advocates’ filtration, academic pre-qualification exercise and the appeal process.

They are Wole Agunbiade, Charles Oguejiofor, Olaniyi Olopade, Ikhide Ehighelua, Ayo Asala, Oluwole Iyamu, Kenneth Ahia, Nureini Jimoh, Oladipo Olasope, Mosediq Kazeem, George Igbokwe, Essien Udom, Olanipekun, Adewale Atake, Jephthan Njikonye, Olusegun Jolaawo and Isiaka Olagunju.

Also on the shortlist are Oluseun Akinbiyi, Ishaka Mudi, Prince Orji Nwafor-Orizu, Edmund Obiagwu, Adegboruwa, Ibrahim Idris, Cosmas Enweluzo, Sonny Wogu, Olubowale Taiwo, Prof. Wahab Egbewole, Adeyinka Olumide-Fusika, Chukwudi Obieze, Olayode Delano, Abdul Ajana, Robert Emukpoeruo, Ama Etuwewe, Olumide Aju, Stephen Adehi, Olusegun Fowewe and Oba Maduabuchi.

Others are Musibau Adetunbi, Emmanuel Achukwu, Adekola Olawoye, Louis Alozie, Godwin Omoaka, Johnson Ojo, Tanimu Inuwa, Daniel Enwelum, Dr. Olumide Ayeni, Chief Richard Oma Ahonaruogho, Michael Lana, Leslie Nylander, Kingsley Obamogie, Orok Ironbar, Usman Sule, Metong Urombo, Echezona Etiaba and Ejike Ezenwa.

Those on the academic category are professors Joseph Abugu, Fagbohun, Olaide Gbadamosi, Mamman Lawan, Isa Chiroma, Oluyemisi Bamgbose, Bankole Sodipo, Muhammed Akanbi and Offornze Amucheazi.

LPPC said: “The general public is at liberty to comment on the integrity and reputation of any of the above candidates. Any complaint(s) presented to the LPPC shall be accompanied with a verifying affidavit deposed to before a Court of Record in Nigeria.

“Ten copies of such comments or complaints must be submitted at the Office of the Secretary, LPPC at the Supreme Court of Nigeria Complex, Abuja not later than 4.00pm on Monday May 14, 2018. Any request for additional information should be sent via electronic mail to: [email protected] com.”

