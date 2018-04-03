Latest Zombie Apocalypse Movie Is Set In Australian And Looks Gruesome [Trailer] — Nigeria Today

Latest Zombie Apocalypse Movie Is Set In Australian And Looks Gruesome [Trailer]

Nothing like a little Australian horror to get the shivers tingling.

This time around, instead of a thriller like Hounds of Love or a horror like Wolf Creek, we have been gifted a movie that fits into the zombie genre.

In it, we see Fargo’s Martin Freeman run around the Australian outback as he desperately tries to find a safe home for his infant daughter, whom he appears to carry on his back the whole time, reports ScreenHunt.

The movie was first created in a short film format five years ago, but directors Ben Howling and Yolanda Ramke are back, having managed to turn it into a feature film. Kudos.

And, just as every horror story has its own quirks, Cargo’s is that if you get bitten, you have 48 hours before you join the groaning hordes – so when Freeman gets bitten (which you see in the trailer so it’s not a spoiler), he has two days to get his daughter to safety.

Watch below:

Quite gruesome, hey? According to those who have seen the short film, it was tres emotional and, if Cargo is to live up to the short, it won’t let you down.

Set to hit international theatres on May 17, 2018, Netflix has also scooped it up and has plans to stream Cargo in the US on Netflix from May 18.

[source:screenhunt]

