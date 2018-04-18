 … Lauds Councillor For Empowerment Scheme — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

… Lauds Councillor For Empowerment Scheme

Posted on Apr 18, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Chairman of Bwari area council, Hon. Musa Dikko has lauded the councilor, representing Dutse ward, Joshua Ishaku for empowering 240 persons, in his ward, through the Bhotadushekwo Foundation. Dikko, who stated this during the disbursement of about N1.2million, to the beneficiaries, noted that the gesture would go a long way in reducing security threats in […]

The post … Lauds Councillor For Empowerment Scheme appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.