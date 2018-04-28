Laura Ikeji loses Millions Due To Negligence — Nigeria Today

Laura Ikeji loses Millions Due To Negligence

While her sister in-law, Amara Kanu was busy day dreaming about her Beyonce themed party, the one who wouldn’t get invited, Laura Ikeji was lamenting about a failed venture that has set her back by a couple of millions.



Laura noted that her negligence and lack of reasoning made her lose the deal.

See her post below…

So yesterday I lost a few milions on a business deal that died before it kicked off. I didn’t think at all, all I wanted was to do was win again like I won with my book. I didn’t think at all. Smh. I failed again choi

The post Laura Ikeji loses Millions Due To Negligence appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

