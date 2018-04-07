Law Union & Rock Insurance Grows Profit To N1.1bn — Nigeria Today

Law Union & Rock Insurance Grows Profit To N1.1bn

Law Union & Rock Insurance Plc has recorded a Profit Before Tax (PBT) of N1.1 billion, as at the end of its 2017 financial year end. This translates to a 66.8 per cent increase from the 2016 figure of N658.64 million. Its Profit After Tax (PAT) also appreciated remarkably by 62.1 per cent, moving from […]

