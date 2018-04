Law Union & Rock's profit up 66% to N1.1bn - New Telegraph Newspaper — Nigeria Today

Law Union & Rock’s profit up 66% to N1.1bn – New Telegraph Newspaper

Law Union & Rock's profit up 66% to N1.1bn

New Telegraph Newspaper

Despite the economic headwinds that characterised the business environment in the past year, underwriting firm, Law Union & Rock Insurance Plc, at the end of 2017 financial year recorded a profit before tax (PBT) of N1.1 billion. This represents 66.8 …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest