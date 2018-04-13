Lawmaker assures on 2018 budget passage — Nigeria Today

Lawmaker assures on 2018 budget passage

The leadership of the lower chamber of the National Assembly has assured that the lawmakers will do all within their powers to ensure that the 2018 budget is ready latest by the end of April.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara gave the assurance in Ogbomosho High School, venue of an empowerment programme organised by a lawmaker representing Ogbomoso North/South/Oriire Federal Constituency for his constituents, Segun Ogunwuyi.

Through the effort, Ogunwuyi empowered no fewer than 827 beneficiaries, including community associations, traditional rulers, students, trade groups, small-scale business owners and artisans among others.

Dogara who was represented at the event by the Chairman, House committee on Education, Hon Zakari Mohammed, stated that the lateness in the passing of the budget was due to lack of cooperation from Ministers and the slow response of the ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) concerned.

He said: “For the MDAs we ask them to bring certain things and even the ministers have not been cooperative. We asked them to bring certain things and make certain inputs but they have not and at the end of the day they will be blaming the legislatures. The legislature is not to be blamed. When you lay a budget, we are asking for information on it and we cannot manufacture figures. That is the problem. I am sure by the end of April we will definitely have a budget.

“Our budget performance has been dropping and I think the factor responsible is that when you were supposed to have a quarterly release of funds and you don’t, that is a problem and I think the administration has to work harder and up their game on our projects especially the capital projects.”

While urging the executive arm of government to work harder in generating more revenue to implement the budget, he urged the people of Ogbomosho North/South/Oriire federal constituency to ensure Ogunwuyi returns to the National Assembly in 2019, saying the type of lawmaking template the country operates was in consonance with longevity.

Said he, “At every time you bring new set of people to the National Assembly, they have to learn the rudiments of lawmaking and in our template of democracy fashioned after that of America is as a matter of fact in consonance with longevity.

“When people stayed for long, they become specialist in the art of lawmaking and it is about consolidation. The thing you do as a first timer in the first three to four years is about learning and by the time you come back, you are lot better and prepared for lawmaking and that is why continuity is imperative.”

Senator Abdulfatai Buhari (APC-Oyo North) commended Ogunwuyi for bringing the dividends of democracy to the constituents with the way he has demonstrated love for his constituents. He urged the people to support Ogunwuyi for another term, adding that his quality of representation also improves as long as he stayed.

Other lawmakers, including the Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Information and National Orientation, Segun Odebunmi as well as the Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Legislative Compliance, Abiodun Olasupo also corroborated the call for another term for the lawmaker.

The duo urged the people to support Ogunwuyi and the APC at all levels to ensure continuity, which they said enhances good governance in terms of development as well as quality representation.

In his remarks, Ogunwuyi said that the programme which he tagged “Reconnecting the Disconnect” was to empower his people and allow them benefit from the dividends of democracy.

The lawmaker, who sought their support for another term, stated that he would not relent in his efforts at empowering constituents to compete favourably with others outside the constituency.

Some of the beneficiaries who spoke to reporters commended the lawmaker for the gesture, pledging to give him more support to uplift the constituency. Items distributed to beneficiaries include,11 cars, 136 grinding machines, 216 bags of fertilizers, 33 hair dryers, 60 motorcycles, 73 generating set, five laptops, and 112 gas cookers among others.

The event was attended by members of the State APC Executive led by the State Deputy Chairman, Alhaji Isiaka Alimi, religious leaders, party supporters as well as representatives of Soun of Ogbomoso and Onpetu of Ijeru.

The post Lawmaker assures on 2018 budget passage appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

