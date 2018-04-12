Lawyer sues Chief of Defence Intelligence over eviction threat - The Punch — Nigeria Today

Lawyer sues Chief of Defence Intelligence over eviction threat – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
Lawyer sues Chief of Defence Intelligence over eviction threat
The Punch
An Abuja-based lawyer, Oluchukwu Nnamuah, has filed a fundamental rights enforcement suit before the Federal High Court in Abuja, seeking to restrain the Chief of Defence Intelligence from ejecting him from his law office at Suit 5, Mammy Market, Lungi …
Watch Harold Brady get evicted from his home
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!