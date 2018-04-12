Lawyer to Akeredolu: don’t convert Ondo varsity to private institution — Nigeria Today

Lawyer to Akeredolu: don’t convert Ondo varsity to private institution

Akure lawyer and rights activist Morakinyo Ogele has said the new fee to be paid by students of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko is not only outrageous, but also a way of converting the university into a private institution.

He alleged that the Pro-Chancellor, Dr. Tunji Abayomi, had been making inflammatory statements without being cautious of the fragile situation.

Ogele said: “Dr. Abayomi is my friend. He canvassed for free education at all levels in the past.

“The proposal of the council of the university in respect of this fee has not been ratified by the government. We are calling on Governor Olurotimi Akeredolu not to accept or give consent to this outrageous increment.

“Accepting the proposal of the tuition fee increment will force out many students from the institution. It will increase insecurity. Many of us, including the governor and Dr. Abayomi enjoyed free education at all levels.

“It is incumbent on the council of AAUA to see that education is affordable by the indigenes.”

He gave the governing council a seven-day ultimatum to reduce the fees to N50, 000 per session, failing which he would head for court.

