Lazy Nigerian youths: ADP attacks Buhari — Nigeria Today

Lazy Nigerian youths: ADP attacks Buhari

The Action Democratic Party, ADP, has told President Muhammadu that Nigerian youths are actually the most industrious in the world. While delivering a keynote address at the Commonwealth Business Forum in London yesterday, President Muhammadu Buhari was quoted to have said that most Nigerian youths want everything free without doing anything. The Presidency, through the […]

