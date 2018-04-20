Lazy Nigerian Youths! Buhari Should Apologize And Be Forgiven – Shehu Sani — Nigeria Today

Lazy Nigerian Youths! Buhari Should Apologize And Be Forgiven – Shehu Sani

SHEHU Sani, Senator representing Kaduna Central, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to apologize over his remarks about Nigerian Youths. While answering a question at the Commonwealth Business Forum in London on Wednesday, President Buhari had cause to talk about Nigerian youths. Mr Buhari had described the youths as illiterates who are lazy and want freebies […]

The post Lazy Nigerian Youths! Buhari Should Apologize And Be Forgiven – Shehu Sani appeared first on Timeofgist.

