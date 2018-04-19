Lazy Nigerian youths: NANS replies Buhari over London comment — Nigeria Today

Lazy Nigerian youths: NANS replies Buhari over London comment

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has replied President Muhammadu Buhari on his submission that most Nigerian youths are lazy and want everything free. NANS President, Aruna Kadiri, insisted that the youth were not lazy, but had been failed by their leaders. Buhari, while speaking at the Commonwealth Business Forum in Westminster on Wednesday, […]

