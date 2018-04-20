LazyNigerianYouths: Kcee threatens to jump off 3rd Mainland bridge while reacting to President Buhari’s speech — Nigeria Today

#LazyNigerianYouths: Kcee threatens to jump off 3rd Mainland bridge while reacting to President Buhari’s speech

Lazy Nigerian Youths

Five star act Kcee, who recently celebrated his birthday has in a unique way, reacted to President Buhari’s speech at the Commonwealth describing Nigerian youths as ‘Lazy’.

In the video, the 39-year-old Kcee parked his gold coloured SUV on 3rd Mainland Bridge in Lagos and went on a one minute rant of how unacceptable President Buhari’s comment was.

He then attempted to jump off the bridge…(which was a joke)

Kcee was quoted saying ;

Mr President, how can you say Nigerian youths are lazy, mehn i came out from the ghetto, give me some accolades, we shut down stadiums, do you want me to kill myself before you know we deserve some accolades?

See the video below ;

