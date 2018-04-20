LazyNigerianYouths: Was Youths trekking to Abuja for Buhari in 2015 sign of laziness? – Reno Omokri — Nigeria Today

#LazyNigerianYouths: Was Youths trekking to Abuja for Buhari in 2015 sign of laziness? – Reno Omokri

Reno Omokri has reminded President Muhammadu Buhari that several youths trekked from their states of residence to Abuja in 2015, to give him support. According him, that wasn’t a sign of laziness, but a sign of commitment, strength of character and a thrifty hardworking spirit.

“Several Nigerian youths trekked from their cities of residence to Abuja because of Buhari in 2015. Was that a sign of laziness or a sign of commitment, strength of character and a thrifty hardworking spirit? Don’t worry, those same youths will escort Buhari back to Daura in 2019!

Nigerian youths who are angry with Cee-C in the Big Brother House should ask themselves if what she said to Tobi is worse than what Buhari said about them. Dont use your anger to evict her from #BBNaija. Save it and use it to evict Buhari from Aso Rock in 2019.Get your PVC NOW!

Instead of that imbecilic statement from @FemAdesina that Buhari meant a lot of Nigerian youths are lazy but not all of them, what the Presidency should have done is just apologized to Nigeria’s youth. A weakness becomes a wickedness when you justify what you should apologize for,” he wrote on Twitter.

