 LCCI faults IMF's call for monetary tightening - The Punch — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

LCCI faults IMF’s call for monetary tightening – The Punch

Posted on Apr 3, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


The Punch

LCCI faults IMF's call for monetary tightening
The Punch
The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry has described the recent call by the International Monetary Fund for a further tightening of Nigeria's monetary conditions as inappropriate. The chamber's reaction was contained in a statement signed by the
International Monetary Fund economists challenge its policy orthodoxyLivemint
CBL Gave US $17M To FIBLL. IMF Wrote: “Good Progress…”. Why?Perspective (press release)
Ministry of Finance, IMF to hold conference in AccraGhanaWeb

all 8 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.