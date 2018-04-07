 LCCI to celebrate business excellence at awards - The Punch — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

LCCI to celebrate business excellence at awards – The Punch

Posted on Apr 7, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


The Punch

LCCI to celebrate business excellence at awards
The Punch
The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry has concluded plans to honour excellence in business at its 2018 Commerce and Industry Awards slated to hold on Tuesday, May 1, 2018 in Lagos. This year's edition of the awards, which is the fifth in the

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.