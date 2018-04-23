 Leadership Newspaper 2018-04-23 16:52:54 — Nigeria Today
Armenian soldiers march in Yerevan on Monday , protesting against Serzh Sargsyan Opposition supporters accused Mr Sargsyan of clinging to power after he was appointed prime minister last Tuesday, soon after finishing two five-year terms as president. “The street movement is against my tenure. I am fulfilling your demand,” he said in a statement. Former […]

