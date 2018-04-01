 Leadership Nigeria Newspapers 2018-04-01 04:27:37 — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Leadership Nigeria Newspapers 2018-04-01 04:27:37

Posted on Apr 1, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

Why Passage Of 2018 Budget Is Delaying – Sen Bwacha Sen Emmanuel Bwacha, who represents Taraba South Senatorial zone, is also Deputy Minority Leader in the Senate. In this interview with RUTH CHOJI, the Senator gives an insight into why there is a delay to pass the 2018 budget. He also spoke on the security […]

The post appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.