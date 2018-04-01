 Leadership Nigeria Newspapers 2018-04-01 04:34:19 — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Leadership Nigeria Newspapers 2018-04-01 04:34:19

Posted on Apr 1, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Okorocha And The Gentleman’s Rotational Politics In Imo EMMANUEL MGBEAHURUIKE writes on the evolving clamour for adherence to a charter of equity deal which stipulates a rotation of power among the three geo-political zones in the state, namely Okigwe, Owerri and Orlu. As the countdown to 2019 governorship election in Imo State continues, a charter […]

The post appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.