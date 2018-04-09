League LaLiga proud to be in Nigeria – Javier Del Rio - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

League LaLiga proud to be in Nigeria – Javier Del Rio – Vanguard
Vanguard
League LaLiga proud to be in Nigeria – Javier Del Rio
Vanguard
Liga Nacional De Fútbol Profesional, more commonly known as “LaLiga” yesterday hosted its first official “LaLiga in Naija” media event at the Radisson Blu Hotel in GRA Ikeja, Lagos. The event was aimed at officially unveiling the LaLiga Nigerian office …
