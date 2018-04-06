League of Lagos Artistes marks World Theatre Day — Nigeria Today

League of Lagos Artistes marks World Theatre Day

By Ayo Onikoyi

As part of their quest to keep promoting the rich culture of Africa and Nigeria through stage plays and artistic performances, League of Lagos Artistes (LLA), were on top of their game on 27th of March, as they held their audience spell-bound with scintillating stage play titled ‘’ERINLAKATABU’’ (The Indisputable), at the highbrow Terra Kulture Arena, V.I, Lagos state to mark the 2018 ‘World Theatre Day’.

The World Theatre Day, formerly known as (International Theatre Day), is a United Nations Education Science Committee UNESCO, event held annually for the celebration of live theatre performances and its practitioners.

The play ‘Erinlakatabu’ is a contemporary socio-political dance drama with central focus on quality leadership, succession in a political setting and quality service delivered by political leaders. The play also exposes the need for political leaders to elevate the welfare and well-being of the people above their ambitions and selfish interest.

The convener of the occasion, a veteran thespian, Chief Adebayo Salami known as ‘’Oga Bello’’ and his team, successfully gathered top A-list Nollywood actors who lighted up the stage with a great performance boasting of great spectacle, costume, lighting, laced with an alluring ambience.

Top actor spotted on stage were: Prince Jide Kosoko, Femi Adebayo, Sola Kosoko, Muka Ray, Murphy Ray, Yinka Quadri, Taiwo Hassan, Ebun Oloyede, Madam Lanre Hassan, Ronke Ojo, Remmy Shitta Bay, Abbey Lanre and lots more.

