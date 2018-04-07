Leah Sharibu: Jonathan’s aide, Omokri condemns Arewa Pastors’ visit to Buhari — Nigeria Today

Leah Sharibu: Jonathan’s aide, Omokri condemns Arewa Pastors’ visit to Buhari
Reno Omokri, the former aide to ex president Goodluck Jonathan has criticized pastors under the auspices of the Arewa Pastors Non-denominational Initiative for Peace in Nigeria, who paid President Muhammadu Buhari a visit on Thursday. The pastors during their visit to the president accused their colleagues of inciting violence and working against President Buhari. Leader […]
