Leah's continued captivity moral burden on Buhari – Christian elders - The Punch — Nigeria Today

Leah's continued captivity moral burden on Buhari – Christian elders
The Punch
The National Christian Elders Forum has condemned the continued captivity of a female student of the Government and Science Technical College in Dapchi, Yobe State, Leah Sharibu, on account of her Christian faith by the Boko Haram sect. Also, the Arewa …
