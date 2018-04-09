LEAKED: Recorded Phone-call Between Popular OAU Professor/Pastor, Richard Akindele & A Female Student – Naija Virals — Nigeria Today

LEAKED: Recorded Phone-call Between Popular OAU Professor/Pastor, Richard Akindele & A Female Student – Naija Virals

LEAKED: Recorded phone-call between Popular OAU Professor/Pastor, Richard Akindele & a female student.. According To Naija Virals According to the conversation, Prof. Akindele was in negotiation with the student over the number of times he’ll sleep with her before she can pass his exam. [1] LEAKED: Recorded phone-call between Popular OAU Professor/Pastor, Richard Akindele & […]

The post LEAKED: Recorded Phone-call Between Popular OAU Professor/Pastor, Richard Akindele & A Female Student – Naija Virals appeared first on Ngyab.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

