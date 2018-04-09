Leap Motion’s prototype augmented reality headset includes hand tracking — Nigeria Today

Leap Motion’s prototype augmented reality headset includes hand tracking

Leap Motion revealed a new prototype headset combining hand tracking with augmented reality. The open source community will have access next week after a few refinements. Leap Motion wants to add even more tech in the future.

The post Leap Motion’s prototype augmented reality headset includes hand tracking appeared first on Digital Trends.

