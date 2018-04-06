“Leave INEC Alone, Focus On Good Governance To Rivers People” — Nigeria Today

“Leave INEC Alone, Focus On Good Governance To Rivers People”
A civil society group, Citizens Centre for Democratic Governance has urged the Rivers State governor, Chief Nyesome Wike to concentrate on the governance of his state and allow the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) focus on its task of ensuring a free and credible 2019 elections. The group expressed concern over what it described as […]
The post “Leave INEC Alone, Focus On Good Governance To Rivers People” appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!