Lebanese PM Hariri hopes Brussels conference will help tackle Syrian refugee crisis - P.M. News — Nigeria Today

Lebanese PM Hariri hopes Brussels conference will help tackle Syrian refugee crisis – P.M. News
|
P.M. News
|
Lebanese PM Hariri hopes Brussels conference will help tackle Syrian refugee crisis
P.M. News
Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri on Wednesday expressed hope that the Brussels Conference on the future of Syria and the Region would assist in the return of displaced Syrians to their homes. He also expressed optimism that the conference would help …
Lebanon's PM launches 'selfie app' proving his obsession with them
Seeking aid abroad, Lebanon uproots Syrian refugees
'Selfie Saad' Hariri launches app to share selfies with followers
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!