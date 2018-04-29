Lebanon army says Israel seized citizen on border - Arab News — Nigeria Today

Lebanon army says Israel seized citizen on border – Arab News
Lebanon army says Israel seized citizen on border
Arab News
BEIRUT: Lebanon's army said late on Saturday that an Israel border patrol had seized a Lebanese woman in the Shebaa area and taken her across the frontier. “On April 28 at 8.30pm an Israeli enemy patrol carried out the abduction of Nohad Dali from the …
