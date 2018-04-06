LeBron, Curry headline all-star USA squad for 2020 Olympics - Guardian (blog) — Nigeria Today

LeBron, Curry headline all-star USA squad for 2020 Olympics – Guardian (blog)



Guardian (blog) LeBron, Curry headline all-star USA squad for 2020 Olympics

Guardian (blog)

LeBron James and Stephen Curry were on Friday named in a star-studded 35-man squad which will form the basis of the United States basketball team for the 2019 World Cup and 2020 Olympics. A total of 17 Olympic gold medallists and 30 former members of …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

