Lecturer reacts as brides abandon wedding reception for exams in Benue — Nigeria Today

Lecturer reacts as brides abandon wedding reception for exams in Benue

Posted on Apr 8, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The two final-year Mass Communication students, identified as Dorcas and Deborah, yesterday abandoned their wedding reception to write their final exams at the Benue State University, Makurdi. The final paper is codenamed, Com 402: Media Law and Ethics. The newly-weds left their husbands behind with their bridal trains and entered the examination hall in their […]

