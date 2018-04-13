Lectures Begin At Delta Maritime University — Nigeria Today

Lectures Begin At Delta Maritime University
The Maritime University, Okerenkoko, Delta State, commenced lectures for the 2017/2018 academic year on Thursday. The take-off of the university is yet another promise fulfilled to the people of Niger Delta by the Buhari administration. A total of 196 students have so far been admitted into the University as pioneers. The Maritime University was granted approval […]
The post Lectures Begin At Delta Maritime University appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.
