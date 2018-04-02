Ledger Nano: Cryptocurrency Hardware Wallet Was Nevada’s Most Popular Holiday Product — Nigeria Today

Ledger Nano: Cryptocurrency Hardware Wallet Was Nevada’s Most Popular Holiday Product

A U.S. map showing the most popular items bought by state during the 2017-2018 holiday season has taken people by surprise with Nevada’s favorite holiday product being the Ledger Nano, a cryptocurrency hardware wallet.

Ledger Nano Is Most Popular Holiday Gift in Nevada, U.S.

Earny, a personal assistant app who automatically “gets you money back on almost every item you buy”, published a post about holiday shopping season consumer spending across the U.S. and how online shopping is at all-time highs.

A recent Pew Study highlights an increase in online shopping and reveals that 79% of Americans shop online today – a huge increase from the 22% reported in 2000. Thankfully, brands such as Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, Zappos and many more have made shopping online magical with just a click of a button.

Earny analyzed over 100 million purchases between November 1st, 2017 and February 1st, 2018, to identify the top-selling items in every state. Nevada was the biggest surprise and proved how mainstream cryptocurrencies and hardware wallets have become.

“Residents of Nevada were on the BitCoin bandwagon buying cryptocurrency wallets”, according to the post that used specific metrics to reach those results: “All 100 million purchases used for our holiday state insights were protected through Earny’s app”.

Cryptocurrency hardware wallets are in huge demand and usually have a waiting period of a month or two. Software and desktop wallets are enough for many investors storing their coins, but hardware wallets offer greater security and allow for day to day transactions. Long-term investors and ‘HODL’ usually find the hardware option interesting.

Cryptocurrency exchanges technically tend to be online bitcoin wallets, aka hot wallets, but they usually charge fees to discourage traders from using them as such. There are, however, bitcoin wallet websites that create unique cold wallets, which are offline, and provide customers with a private and public key.

Hardware wallets are easy to use and their security features are convincing for many, as they are not affected by malware, and the private keys are usually stored and used in a protected area of a microcontroller. This does not mean that it is impossible to hack. Recently, British teenager Saleem Rashid found a vulnerability that allows a hacker to drain a wallet of funds with code that gives backdoor access to the Ledger Nano S.

As the cryptocurrency industry continues to emerge and enjoy greater funding and mass media exposure, it will no longer be a surprise to see crypto-related items on the ‘Santa’s List’.

Image Courtesy of Shutterstock

The post Ledger Nano: Cryptocurrency Hardware Wallet Was Nevada’s Most Popular Holiday Product appeared first on NewsBTC.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from NewsBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

