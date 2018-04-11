Ledger Wallet Users Unable to Access BCH Accounts for Over 24 Hours — Nigeria Today

Ledger Wallet Users Unable to Access BCH Accounts for Over 24 Hours

According to reports, bitcoin cash users are frustrated with the Ledger hardware wallet as users have complained they cannot access their accounts. The firm’s chief technical officer, Nicolas Bacca, explained on Reddit forums that the team was still investigating the matter.

Ledger Wallet BCH Accounts Have Been Unavailable

Recently on the Reddit forum /r/ledgerwallet, a user complained about bitcoin cash (BCH) accounts being down for well over twenty hours. At the moment the issue is still unresolved as of April 10, 2018, 6:17 PM UTC as the company says a “data transfer” is now 81 percent complete and “the ETA for the end of the transfer is unchanged.” The Reddit post has a number of comments from BCH users “freaking out” and unable to see their coins or make transactions. Ledger has issued a status report concerning the issue stating:

“The new version of Bitcoin-ABC (Bitcoin Cash node) breaks compatibility with our parser — As a result balances shown on the Ledger Wallet are incorrect — Our engineering team is currently working on a fix.”



Funds stay secured and you can safely receive transactions — In case of emergency, you can use Electron Cash to access them.

A Complex and Serious Issue

Many BCH users have been upset with how long it is taking Ledger’s development team to address the problem. Ledger’s CTO Nicolas Bacca did talk about the matter with individuals commenting on the Reddit post and stated the fix could take days.

“The team is still investigating,” explains Bacca. “I’m not following this closely, but if invalid data was fed into our parser it could be necessary to reparse the whole chain which will take a few days. Thanks for your patience, and feel free to open an issue on Electron Cash Github if it isn’t working properly.”

For any blogger trying to misquote me — this means that another team is working on it as fast as they can, but not myself.

Eric Larchevêque the CEO of Ledger Wallet has also commented on the issue with BCH accounts.

“All of our infrastructure engineering team is working on fixing the outage since we have been aware a day ago — The issue is complex and we are taking this very seriously — Our CTO is not in charge of the infrastructure and is therefore not following this specific question closely — Others are,” Ledger’s CEO explains commenting after the company’s technical officer.

We are now in the process of reindexing all our BCH nodes. Funds are safe and users can immediately access their funds through Electron Cash. Thank you for your patience.

“The file transfer is over,” details Ledger’s status report, thirteen minutes later at approximately April 10, 2018, 6:40 PM UTC. “We’re now restarting the blockchain explorer to resync from block height 524442.”

