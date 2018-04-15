 Lee Engineering establishes $100m fabrication plant, set to capture Africa's oil and gas sector - The Eagle Online — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Lee Engineering establishes $100m fabrication plant, set to capture Africa’s oil and gas sector – The Eagle Online

Posted on Apr 15, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


The Eagle Online

Lee Engineering establishes $100m fabrication plant, set to capture Africa's oil and gas sector
The Eagle Online
Before now, the feat in the sector was only thinkable by such industry giants such as Shell, Mobile and Total. By The Eagle Online On Apr 15, 2018. 3 3. Lee Engineering and Construction Company, one of Nigeria's indigenous oil serving companies, has
$100m Lee Engineering's New Plant In Nigeria To Serve Africa's Industrial NeedsThe Whistler NG

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.